The Brown County Commission met in regular session Monday and reviewed a letter from the Services for Elderly director informing them she was retiring soon.
Services for the Elderly Director Lori Gray presented a letter to the commission, informing them of her upcoming retirement and last day of Oct. 30. Gray has worked for the county nearly 18 years.
The commission voted to advertise the job opening for two weeks, with interviews to be held Oct. 19.
In other business:
* Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill discussed a possible resolution discussing semi engine breaking on roads within the county. This is a follow-up to last week's meeting where resident Virgil Wiltz, who lives just south of Hiawatha on U.S. 73, asked the commission if they could post something along the highway to stop semis from "jake-braking" or engine braking near his house, which is where the warning sign for an upcoming 40 mph speed limit change is posted.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl said he would consult with Sheriff John Merchant to see which roads he would suggest be included in the resolution. The matter will be tabled until the Sept. 30 meeting.
* Ben Walker, courthouse janitor, presented three references from HSG Contracting to the commission for their review. The commission voted to accept the $972 bid from HSG Contracting.
* The commission approved a request to allow use of the courthouse for Saturday, Dec. 19, for the annual Tuba Christmas from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on behalf of Carol Speidel.
* The commission voted to designate Richard Lehmkuhl as voting delegate and Dwight Kruse as alternate for KAC.
* The next regular meeting will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, to approve month end bills.
