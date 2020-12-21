Former Brown County Treasurer Thelma Marie Lance, 94, of Fairview passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.
She was born in Lillis, Kan., on Feb. 1, 1926 to Lawrence and Frances (Becker) McGeeney. She married James Dale Lance on Feb. 14, 1947.
Lance served as Brown County Treasurer for 25 years before retiring and spending winters in Mesa, Ariz.
She is survived by a daughter, brother, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale and son Larry.
Graveside services were Thursday, Dec. 17 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com to view full obituary.
