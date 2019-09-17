Services for John F. Gernon, 84, who had operated a law practice in Hiawatha for many decades, were last Friday, Sept. 13.
Gernon died on Sept. 10 in Hiawatha. Gernon was born in Sabetha in 1935 and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1953. After graduating from the University of Kansas and Washburn University School of Law, he returned home to Hiawatha, where he practiced law for 54 years out of Gernon Law Offices on South Seventh Street around the courthouse square.
Survivors include his wife, Charlene and four children, Crosby, Craig, Shelby and Amy, along with 12 grandchildren and other family members.
Go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
