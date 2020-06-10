Services are set for Friday morning for a local Kansas Highway Patrol officer who is a native of Hiawatha.
KHP Officer Branden T. Leupold, 25, passed away on June 5. He attended Hiawatha schools, graduating with the Class of 2013.
Local survivors include his parents, John and Megan Leupold and he also is survived by a sister Rylee, brother Camron and fiancé Adrianne Darnell, along with many other family members and friends.
Leupold graduated from Kansas State University, was an officer in the Kansas National Guard and was a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, K143, stationed in the area of Leavenworth County.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12 at the Leupold’s pond (1341 Sugar Tree Lane, Hiawatha, KS 66434). Please park at Bruning Park (2100 Apache St). Bus transportation will be provided starting at 8:30 a.m.
There will be a celebration of life lunch immediately following the service at the Hiawatha Armory (108 N 1st St.)
For the complete obituary, go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
A GoFundMe has been set up to benefit the family, please visit: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/leupold-memorial
