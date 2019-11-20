Services for a 16-year-old, who died in a car accident early Sunday, have been set for Friday at the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha.
Ian Marcus Miller, 16, of Hiawatha died early Sunday, Nov. 17 as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident about a mile west of Hiawatha at U.S. 36 and Horned Owl Road.
Miller was one of five teenagers in a Toyota Corolla that crashed around 12 o'clock Sunday morning. Three others - Andrew Kreek, Gabe Corbett and Nevaeh Dismang - remain hospitalized at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., and another - Andrew Woods - was treated and released at Hiawatha Community Hospital for minor injuries and released. (See accompanying story for more details on accident.)
Ian Miller is the son of Craig Miller and Teresa Years and lived in Hiawatha most of his life, attending Hiawatha schools, except from February 2016 to February 2018 when he lived in Queen City, Mo., attending Schuyler County High School.
Ian Miller is survived by both of his parents, a sister Sadie, a brother Truman, grandparents, aunts and uncles and many other family members and a great multitude of friends.
According to the obituary on Chapel Oaks Funeral Home's website, Ian was a junior at Hiawatha High School, involved in forensics and track and field. He was a member of the youth group at First Baptist Church and also a member of Boy Scouts. His plans were to enlist in the U.S. Marines on his next birthday,
Family members describe him as intelligent, witty, mischievous and charismatic and said he was loved by many, with a zest for life. He was kind and thoughtful and prided himself on being a loyal friend and a hard worker.
Services for Ian Miller have been set - visitation at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. Seventh St., Hiawatha, will start at 10 a.m. that morning and the family will be gathered from 5-8 p.m. that evening to greet friends.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, Nov. 22 at the First Baptist Church, 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha. Tony French will officiate.
Contributions to the Ian Miller Memorial Fund may be left in care of the funeral home. Find his full obituary at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
In the wake of this tragedy, the family and the community work to heal. Friends and family have left numerous flowers and a metal heart at the site of the crash and gather there to visit and pray. Counselors have been available at the school this week, for students and staff to talk to. The First Presbyterian Church offered a prayer service Tuesday night and a Community Prayer Service was set for Wednesday evening at the Memorial Auditorium. The First Baptist Church youth group - which Ian was a member of - had a special "Remember Ian" night Wednesday, for all high school students to come and share their memories.
Family members have posted regularly on social media to keep the community updated on Dismang, Kreek and Corbett. Follow Kreek's progress at "Andrew Kreek's road to recovery" on Facebook.
Community members have also made efforts to help the families of the teens involved in the accident through fundraisers. Lottie's Restaurant - where Ian Miller and Andrew Kreek worked - is selling T-shirts to raise money. Pizza Hut is pledging 15 percent of all sales on Monday, Nov. 25 to the families of the teenagers involved. Friends and families have established accounts at www.gofundme.com and also through Facebook.
