Services are set for Saturday, Aug. 28 for longtime Hiawatha business woman Carol Speidel, who died recently.
Speidel moved to Hiawatha with her parents, Dr. Arthur Nichols and Iva-Lea Young Nichols in 1950 and graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1962. After graduating from the University of Kansas, she began teaching in Topeka, which is where she met her future husband, Jerry Speidel, who was an Air Force pilot. They were married in 1968.
The couple and son Brett moved back to Hiawatha in 1977 and in 1981 she opened Carol's Hallmark. She also operated the Green Giraffe and Nichols and Lea.
Speidel is also known for her many years for serving as chairwoman in the Northeast Kansas Halloween Scholarship Pageant. She also served on various boards, including HFED, the library board, Hospital Foundation and Board of Trustees.
A celebration of Carol Speidel's life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the First United Methodist church of Hiawatha. For full obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com.
