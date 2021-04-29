A longtime teacher at Hiawatha High passed away on Wednesday at the Hiawatha Community Hospital at the age of 59.
Chris Vitt was surrounded by his family when he passed peacefully. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo., in 1961 to Greg and Barbara Vitt - the family moved to Seneca where he grew up and attended school, graduating with the Class of 1980 at Nemaha Valley High School. He obtained bachelor's and master's degrees from Emporia State University and came to Hiawatha and began teaching biology at Hiawatha High School - where he spent a total of 35 years in the classroom. Mr. Vitt's passion for teaching grew beyond the classroom and he developed a Biology Club, along with the annual Bahamas Trip.
Mr. Vitt is survived by his wife, Michelle, of the home, two sons Jeremy and Ryan, along with parents, brothers, a brother-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bernadette.
A Celebration of Mr. Vitt’s life is planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Hiawatha Memorial Auditorium with a private inurnment at Powhattan Cemetery.
For complete obituary go to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com, where special notes may be left for the family and the service will also be livestreamed.
