The Brown County Sheriff reported on several arrests Monday as the result of a search warrant by the Narcotic Unit at 714 Iowa St., Hiawatha.
Brown County Sheriff said County Attorney Kevin Hill and the Brown County Sheriffs Narcotic Unit worked many hours in preparation of the warrant.
In a news release, Sheriff Merchant said upon arrival at the residence, a deputy encountered Michael Ballman near the garage of the residence. The deputy identified themselves and announced "Search warrant" and requested his cooperation. Sheriff Merchant said Ballman immediately fled on foot and was apprehended by Sheriff Merchant after a short chase, in the yard at 703 Pottawatomie.
According to Sheriff Merchant, Ballman was in possession of approximately 9 grams of meth as well as a quantity of cash. Items seized as evidence during the search warrant include cash, syringes, air pistols, knives, bongs, marijuana, meth pipes, scales, paraphernalia, prescription medication and meth.
Michael Ballman, 48, of Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Distribution of Meth, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Felony Obstruction.
Kimberly Wagner, 55, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Morton Alfrey, 60, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Steven Schler, 64, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
The case is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office and additional charges could be pending. Hiawatha PD, KHP and Kansas Wildlife and Parks assisted.
