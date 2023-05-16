Vote graphic

The Brown County Clerk has announced open positions for the 2023 election that involves local school boards, the City of Horton and many small municipality mayor and commissioner positions.

Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles said the filing deadline is by noon on June 1 for any of the elected positions.

