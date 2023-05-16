The Brown County Clerk has announced open positions for the 2023 election that involves local school boards, the City of Horton and many small municipality mayor and commissioner positions.
Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles said the filing deadline is by noon on June 1 for any of the elected positions.
USD 415 School Board
For Hiawatha 415 School Board, there are four positions up for re-election:
* No. 1 - currently held by Jeffrey Brockhoff, which is Irving, Padonia, Reserve, Hamlin, Walnut, Robinson, Washington, Mission and Powhattan Township area.
* No. 2 - currently held by Thomas E. Simmer, which represents the south part of Hiawatha Township and Hiawatha Wards 3 & 4.
* No. 3 - currently held by Ian Schuetz, which represents Hiawatha Wards 1 & 2, along with the north part of Hiawatha Township.
* No. 7 - currently held by Amy J. Kopp, which represents all precincts in the district.
No one had filed for any of these positions as of press time.
USD 430 South Brown County School Board
For South Brown County USD 430 School Board, the following positions are up for re-election:
* No. 1 - currently held by April C. Keo, represents the central part of Horton.
* No. 2 - currently held by Jason Selland, represents Powhattan, Mission & Horton City.
* No. 3 - currently held by Laurence Berger, represents Mission, Washington & Horton City. Jim Becker has filed for the position.
* No. 7 - currently held by Rex Lockwood, represents all precincts in district.
Only Becker has filed for any of the South Brown County positions.
City of Horton
The City of Horton has the mayor position, along with two city commissioner positions up for re-election.
Mayor Bryan Stirton has filed for re-election. Commissioner of Parks & Recreation Richard J. Lovelady has filed for re-election and is being challenged by Phillip Wiley, Joshua White and Bobby E. Bacon.
Commissioner of Police Rex West's position is up for election. Bruce Hodges and Kirk J. Gries have filed for this position.
In other local elections:
* Reserve - Mayor Courtney Adamson's position is up for election, along with five council members Cheri Deeringer, Karen L. Olson, John Ross, Jerry Sanders and Thad Harms.
* Hamlin - Mayor Kenneth Belden's position is up for election, along with five council members Marc Belden, Michelle L. Belden, Russell Richardson and two vacant positions.
* Morrill - Mayor Roger J. Price's position is up for election, along with council members Brad Stolzenberger, Todd Gruber, Daniel E. Halstead, Kevin D. Wikle and Duane Perry.
* Fairview - City Council positions of Charlie Kramer, Sierra Renner and Bridget Harvey are up for election.
* Robinson - Mayor Mark Lieneman's position is up for election - David Nunn has filed for this position; along with city council positions held by Jordan Traxler, David P. Taylor, Kelly Griswold, Philip Folsom and Art Malott.
* Everest - Mayor Alfred Kimm's position is up for election along with City Council positions held by Patrick Streeter (4 yr), Charles George (4 yr) and Brian Rodvelt (2 yr).
* Willis - Mayor Branden Thomas is up and he has filed for re-election. City Council positions held by Charlene Branch, David Hartley, Bonnie Jacobson, Delbert Jacobson and a vacant position are also up for election.
* Powhattan - Mayor Luke Pollock's position is up for election along with City Council positions held by sharon Willey, Tracey Sharp, James Hazlett, Elizabeth Pollock and LeRoy Ward.
