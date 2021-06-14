A severe storm swept through NE Kansas Friday afternoon leaving some pretty serious damage in its wake.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said the damage was widespread with more serious areas from Morrill and west all the way south into Jackson County. Barns and other buildings, along with vehicles and signs sustained damage and he said crop damage was pretty severe in some areas due to high winds, hail and torrential rains.
Many big tree limbs came down as well and Sheriff Merchant said some small planes had flipped at Sabetha Airport, along with major damage to the hangars along U.S. 75 Highway.
Several residents were without power for several hours in various areas throughout the county, due to downed electric lines. South of Hiawatha, along U.S. 73 several power poles were snapped by the high winds. Many utility trucks converged at the City Lake, where they met before heading out for repairs.
Sheriff Merchant said there was unconfirmed rotation in Brown County due to the storm, and it was also reported straight line winds in some areas up to 80 mph.
"Even though the storm was short lived, it wreaked havoc causing many thousands of dollars in damage over a good portion of the county," Sheriff Merchant said. "One thing always stands out in my mind every time we have a catastrophic event in our county, the residents ALWAYS pull together to help each other."
Sheriff Merchant said that even while the storm was still upon us, many people were clearing streets and roadways for emergency crews and the utility crews were out working on lines.
"Farmers came in to towns to help clear trees and debris with their equipment," he said. "Neighbors were checking on each other and helping wherever they could to help those who couldn't help themselves. We are truly blessed to live in such a county! I would like to thank everyone who helped out during this storm. You all definitely make a positive difference and it is greatly appreciated!"
