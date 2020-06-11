The issue of pooling sewage at a Hiawatha residence was addressed in Hiawatha City Court last week, and the property owner was given two weeks to bring the house within code before further action is taken.
Raw sewage in the yard was reported by a neighbor weeks ago, but with courts shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic there was little city officials could do with the situation. When courts re-opened on June 2nd, the matter was discussed.
City Attorney Andy Delaney said, “The matter was rescheduled to allow the homeowner the opportunity to remedy the problem.” Delaney stated that he believes the court will readdress the issue on June 16th.
