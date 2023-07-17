Dawn Boyles

Newly-appointed City Clerk Dawn Boyles.

 Courtesy of Dawn Newman-Boyles' Facebook page

The infrastructure of the county and city governments in Brown County and the City of Hiawatha underwent a major shift on Monday, as County Clerk Dawn Boyles resigned effective immediately to open the morning's meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, and then was appointed by the Hiawatha City Commission as the new City Clerk at their meeting later that evening.

Boyles opened the County Commission meeting addressing the Commissioners and handing over a written resignation.  Boyles stated, "After careful consideration over the events that have taken place over the last two-and-a-half months, I am officially resigning as County Clerk and Election Official of Brown County, effective immediately.  I'd like to thank my amazing staff and the residents of Brown County for the opportunity to serve them for the last 19.8 years."  Boyles went on to thank Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker and County Attorney Kevin Hill for their support, and then left the meeting.

