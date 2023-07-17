The infrastructure of the county and city governments in Brown County and the City of Hiawatha underwent a major shift on Monday, as County Clerk Dawn Boyles resigned effective immediately to open the morning's meeting of the Brown County Commissioners, and then was appointed by the Hiawatha City Commission as the new City Clerk at their meeting later that evening.
Boyles opened the County Commission meeting addressing the Commissioners and handing over a written resignation. Boyles stated, "After careful consideration over the events that have taken place over the last two-and-a-half months, I am officially resigning as County Clerk and Election Official of Brown County, effective immediately. I'd like to thank my amazing staff and the residents of Brown County for the opportunity to serve them for the last 19.8 years." Boyles went on to thank Commissioner Lamar Shoemaker and County Attorney Kevin Hill for their support, and then left the meeting.
County Payroll Clerk Barb Grabhorn was brought in to finish the meeting. County Attorney Hill said he would have to look into the process, but that he believed a Republican Committee would be in charge of selecting a new County Clerk.
The Hiawatha City Commission met Monday evening, and held an Executive Session at the end of their agenda. After coming back into session, the City Commissioners voted to appoint Boyles as City Clerk.
The sudden move comes at an inopportune time for the county, as budget work is in process, with Boyles serving a key role in planning. The City Commissioners, who acknowledged several times at Monday's meeting being behind schedule in their budget work, will likely benefit greatly from Boyles' experience. The position at the city, currently being filled by Acting City Clerk Megan Green, has been open since the resignation of former City Clerk Lynette Grier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.