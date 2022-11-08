The votes are counted in Brown County and winners announced for Hiawatha City Commission and Brown County Commission seats.
The County Clerk's office reported a 51.57 percent voter turn-out from Tuesday's General Election, with 3,369 ballots cast.
Becky Shamburg - current Commissioner of Streets - took the office of mayor, defeating challenger Brian Shefferd - current Commissioner of Utilities - 599 to 482. Current Mayor Bill Collins did not run for re-election to his seat - instead he ran against incumbent Brown County Commissioner over District 1 - Richard Lehmkuhl.
Lehmkuhl retained his seat with 1,087 votes to Collins' 222.
Also within the Hiawatha City Commission, incumbent Commissioner of Finance David Middendorf beat out challengers Tom Martin and Laura Tollefson with 443 votes to Martin's 217 and Tollefson's 398.
Also within Brown County, Fairview residents cast their votes on a special question with 67 yes votes to 19 no:
"Whether a one-half percent citywide retailers' sales tax should be imposed to finance city infrastructure and improvements, along with provide mill levy support." (Sales tax would commence April 1, 2023)
In Brown County, Constitutional Amendment No. 1 passed 1,793 to 1,261 and Constitutional Amendment No. 2 passed 2,315 to 807.
As of Tuesday evening, votes for state positions of Governor, Treasurer and Secretary of State and other state positions were still being tabulated.
