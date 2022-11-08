Vote

A voting flag waves in the wind at the Fisher Center.

 By Joey May

The votes are counted in Brown County and winners announced for Hiawatha City Commission and Brown County Commission seats.

The County Clerk's office reported a 51.57 percent voter turn-out from Tuesday's General Election, with 3,369 ballots cast.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.