Becky Shamburg and Brian Shefferd will move on to the General Election after receiving the most votes in Tuesday's Primary Election for the Hiawatha Mayor race.
According to the final report from the Brown County Election Summary - which is unofficial until canvassed by the county commissioners next Monday morning - Shamburg received 605 of the votes, Shefferd 271 while Ronnie Calhoon received 46 votes and Randy Thaxton 35.
In the Republican race for Brown County Commissioner District 1 seat, incumbent Richard Lehmkuhl received 596 votes while challenger Kenneth A. Pyle received 283 votes. William Collins was the only Democrat running for the position and he received 120 votes and will face Lehmkuhl in the November General Election.
In Brown County, the Value Amendment received 1,599 YES votes and 1,255 NO votes.
There were 18 total precincts reporting with 2,909 ballots cast - 2,407 of those on election day. Voter turnout was listed at 45.04 percent, according to the Brown County website. Go to www.brcoks.org for full election results.
