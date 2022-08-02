Vote graphic

Becky Shamburg and Brian Shefferd will move on to the General Election after receiving the most votes in Tuesday's Primary Election for the Hiawatha Mayor race.

According to the final report from the Brown County Election Summary - which is unofficial until canvassed by the county commissioners next Monday morning - Shamburg received 605 of the votes, Shefferd 271 while Ronnie Calhoon received 46 votes and Randy Thaxton 35.

