The SHARE for Dementia program will help individuals with early stage dementia gain knowledge about available resources, improve communication with family members and assist them as they navigate through the emotional turbulence of the diagnosis.
This cost-free program includes five private counseling sessions to talk about the disease, create a personalized care plan, and determine ways to preserve life and activities with purpose and meaning.
