TOPEKA - The Shawnee County Health Department's lost it's county health officer 2 weeks early when Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino abruptly resigned from his post during Monday morning’s virtual meeting of the Shawnee County Commissioners.
Dr. Pezzino announced his resignation during the meeting after the commissioners voted 2-1 to modify the county's most recent health order. His contract was set to expire in two weeks.
Dr. Pezzino told the commissioners their modifications puts residents at a greater risk for spreading and contracting COVID-19.
“In full conscience, I cannot continue to serve as the health officer for a board that puts being able to patronize bars and sports venues in front of the health, lives and well-being of a majority of its constituents,” he said.
The commissioners had voted to allow bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. and allow organized sports practices of 10 people or less outside of school.
The changes voted in also go against the recommendations of the Public Health Technical Advisory Board and the Shawnee County Medical Society, a group of 450 practicing and retired physicians in Shawnee County.
