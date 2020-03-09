Black smoke dotted the horizon on Friday afternoon.
Upon closer inspection, it was revealed this was not a grass fire - but a structure near the Hiawatha Middle School.
Hiawatha Fire Department Public Information Officer Jordanne Shockley said the page came at 4:35 p.m. to a shed on fire at 120 E. Iowa St.
She said that firefighters saw upon arrival the structure was fully engulfed. She said crews worked quickly to extinguish. Before long, what was black smoke became large amounts of white and gray smoke as the flames were extinguished.
Shockley said no other information is being released at this time.
Responding agencies assisting Hiawatha Fire Department were Robinson Fire, Brown County Rescue Squad, Brown County Sheriffs Department, Town & Country EMS and Hiawatha PD.
