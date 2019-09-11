Thanks to generous donations of local businesses, a shed raffle is set to benefit the 2019 Relay For Life in Brown County.
Plans are underway for the 2019 Relay For Life in Brown County, which is just around the corner on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Fisher Community Center, the Walking Trail and Paul Rockey Legion ball field at Noble Park.
The Relay For Life will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Walking Trail near the Fisher Center and continue until dusk. Welcome presentations and the Survivor Walk will take place at 6 p.m. and teams are invited to walk the Walking Trail and view the luminaries, visit with survivors and vendors. Food will be available on site and luminaries will also be available until 7 p.m., with a ceremony at dusk at the Paul Rockey Legion ball field at Noble Park.
Coordinator Laurie Neemann said this year they are excited to offer chances to win the He-Shed/She-Shed, with all proceeds to benefit the Relay for Life.
She said through donations from Freedom Hospice, Hiawatha Ford, Cedar Hollow Farms & Buildings, Hiawatha Implement and Ram Exterminators, the committee is raffling a 10-foot by 16-foot “She-Shed” or “He-Shed” to be delivered and set up within 75 miles of Hiawatha. Need not be present to win.
The shed will be available for viewing at Hiawatha Ford at the Fisher Center. Tickets are available at the Survivor Dinner, Maple Leaf Festival, the night of the Relay until 8 p.m. and at the following locations: Freedom Hospice, Ag Partners, Vintage Park, BCDS, Beaux Cheveux, Hiawatha Ford, Cedar Hollow Farm & Buildings, GNBank, Morrill & Janes Bank, Citizens State Bank and Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau for $20 a chance.
In other Relay For Life activities, the Survivor Dinner will take place one week prior, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20 at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St. Supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. If a survivor has not received their invitations yet, please contact Patty at 741-0698 by Sept. 16.
The committee is also selling Relay for Life T-shirts for $15 through Shirt Shack of Hiawatha. Orders can be taken at the Brown County Relay for Life booth at the Hiawatha Maple Leaf Festival on Sept. 21.
In addition, the Relay for Life Brown County Cancer Quilt was pieced and quilted by the Morrill Library Quilting Club and chances to win them are available from team members at the Survivor Dinner, Relay For Life booth at the Maple Leaf Festival and the night of the relay event until 8 p.m. for $1 a ticket, or six for $5.
The 2019 teams are Jacobsen Farms, Christian Crusaders, Jami’s Supporters, Pro Cure, Wonder Women and Men, Team finch, Muscotah Cancer Support Mustangs, Marshmallow Forever, GNBank, MJ Bank, Freedom Hospice, BCDS Friends and Family and Ag Partners.
Contact Neemann for more information on Relay For Life, forming a team or to be a volunteer for this year’s event by calling (785) 547-5501. Please leave a message. Or go to www.cancer.org, find an event near you and enter zip code 66434, click on Relay for Life of Brown County, and select Join This Relay. You can also donate or purchase a luminaria from this site.
