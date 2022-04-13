The Brown County Clerk has announced two new filings this week for the 2022 elections as current Commissioner of Utility Brian Shefferd has filed for mayor and David L. Middendorf has refiled for the position of Commissioner of Finance.
Middendorf is being challenged by Thomas L. Martin.
In other filings, current Commissioner of Streets and Parks Becky Shamburg has filed for election to the position of Mayor, currently held by Bill Collins.
The filing deadline is at noon on June 1, and the Primary Election is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
