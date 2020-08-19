The Brown County Humane Society (BCHS) recently received a donation of $2,500 from Bayer Fund.
The donation was on behalf of Brown County farmer Deborah Bryan. Bryan selected BCHS to receive the donation through the Grow Communities Program.
The purpose of the Grown Communities program is to partner with farmers to make a positive impact in farm communities across the country by supporting local nonprofit organizations. Since the program began in 2010, more than $35 million has been directed to organizations across rural America.
"BCHS was thrilled to be selected for the donation," said Phyllis Shaefer, manager at the BCHS shelter. "Due to the hail storm last summer we had to replace the roof on the shelter. Our insurance had a $2,500 deductible. It was perfect to receive this donation to cover the deductible and get the new roof installed. We are pleased to report we no longer have roof leaks at the shelter!!"
