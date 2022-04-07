The Brown County Sheriff wanted to make county residents aware of another scam circulating in the area.
Sheriff John Merchant said residents are being contacted by someone representing themselves as Evergy employees, stating that residents are behind on their utility bill and if payment is not made within 30 minutes, their electricity would be shut off at that time.
"Evergy representatives are telling us that they have had many reports of this scam and this is not coming from their company," Sheriff Merchant said. "We are suggesting to the public if you receive such a call, hang up immediately."
If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, notify your local law enforcement at once.
