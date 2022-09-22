Brown County Sheriff John Merchant wanted to advise local residents of a new twist on the Amazon scam.
He said now residents are being contacted by phone and being told that if the resident hangs up, Amazon will charge them $200 and Mastercard will charge $900. The caller then states that if they wish to dispute the charges, you must press 1. Sheriff Merchant said when the caller presses 1, they will speak with a live person who tries to get personal info out of them.
"This is a scam and I am advising everyone to either hang up or do not answer calls you are unfamiliar with," he said. "The purpose of this new scam is to pressure people into speaking with a scammer. These scammers are highly trained to glean information from you to access your financial accounts. If you do not respond or speak with these people, your chances of becoming a victims are very slim. When in doubt, please hang up on these type of calls."
The initial Amazon scam involved residents being called repeatedly by an automated message stating someone had illegally charged an expensive item to their Amazon account and to press 1 for more information. Many residents have stated they are receiving more than 20 calls a day. Again, when 1 is pressed, it sends the caller to a live person attempting to obtain personal information, including finances.
"Once again we are reminding county residents to never give out personal information over the phone or internet," he said.
