Sheriff John Merchant

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant wanted to advise local residents of a new twist on the Amazon scam.

He said now residents are being contacted by phone and being told that if the resident hangs up, Amazon will charge them $200 and Mastercard will charge $900. The caller then states that if they wish to dispute the charges, you must press 1. Sheriff Merchant said when the caller presses 1, they will speak with a live person who tries to get personal info out of them.

