Sheriff John Merchant reported over recent resident concerns over door-to-door meat sales.
He said he was told by a county resident that several people showed up at her residence in a pickup with a freezer in the back of it.
"They had informed her that they had a special on meat and had to get it sold by the end of the day," he said. "She politely told them to leave as she was not interested. She was immediately offered a greater discount on the meat if she would reconsider. When she informed them she was calling the Sheriff, they left."
Sheriff Merchant said if anyone encounters these types of solicitors, please contact the Sheriff's office at once. He said anyone selling meat or other food must be registered with the Kansas Department of Agriculture and must provide you with a 3 day right to cancel and also if paying by check, give you 5 business days before they cash your check.
"Most credible businesses will make contact with the Sheriff's office to let us know they are in the area and provide ID's of their employees and vehicle identification in case residents call with concerns," he said. "To date, we have not been contacted by these solicitors."
He said certain regulations also have to be met to ensure the quality of the product you are buying. Some cities have ordinances which require solicitors to register with them in order to sell goods within their jurisdiction.
Sheriff Merchant advised if you live in the county and have these people come to your door, please call the sheriff's office at once as I would like to visit with them.
