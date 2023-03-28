The Brown County Sheriff wanted to make the public aware of scam letters circulating the county.
Sheriff John Merchant said the letters are similar and seem to come from law firms on official looking letterhead.
"They are being sent to county residents informing them that one of their family members has passed away and they are trying to locate next of kin to pass on the millions of
dollars to the family," Sheriff Merchant said. "One letter states to contact by e-mail and the
other request contact be made by fax, e-mail or phone call. These letters and other like them are scams. They are trying to establish a line of communication in order to obtain your personal and financial information."
Sheriff Merchant said if a resident is contacting the number or email this compromises the identity and financial assets.
"I urge anyone who has received any of these letters to immediately destroy them of throw them in the trash and do not contact them in any way," he said. "Many dozens if not hundreds of these letters are circulating the area. I have forwarded these letters to the Kansas Attorney Generals Office for review."
Sheriff Merchant reminded if someone feels that they have been made a victim of the scam, notify local law enforcement at once.
"Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is a scam," he said.
