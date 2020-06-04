The Brown County Sheriffs office is asking the public’s assistance in solving a theft case near Hiawatha.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant said sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday May 30 until 9 a.m. Monday morning, someone entered the lot at Skyview Implement at 1306 US HWY36 and stole a New Holland disc mower DB313R, serial number YKN266752. It is a 13’3” cut center-pivot discbine with rubber covered rollers. This unit is valued at $40,000.
Sheriff Merchant said officers believe the vehicle was a dual rear wheeled truck with a bale spear or winch capable of lifting the mower conditioner for transport. It would have been pulling this unit behind the dual wheeled truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s office at (785) 742-7125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.