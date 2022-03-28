The Brown County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.
Sheriff John Merchant said Tia Howard, 16, from rural Hiawatha was last seen by her parents at 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was seen leaving her house and getting in a vehicle near the residence. Tia is approximately 5-6 tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with reddish brown hair.
She was last seen wearing black yoga pants, white Croc shoes and a black Underarmor hoodie with pink lettering.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tia is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff's office at once at 785-742-7125.
