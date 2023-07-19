Sheriff Merchant

Sheriff John Merchant

Brown County Kansas Sheriff John Merchant recently returned from Henderson, Nev., after attending the Campus Safety Conference 2023.

Sheriff Merchant was notified that he had been chosen as a finalist for the Campus Safety Director of the year award presented by Campus Safety Magazine. Sheriff Merchant was recognized for his efforts on launching the "Teen Lifesaver Program" which certifies high school students from the two School Districts in Brown County in First Aid, CPR and AED. Since the inception of the program, more than 2000 high school students, staff and caregivers have been certified or recertified in these lifesaving skills. The program has been nationally recognized and widely supported locally by grants and donations which allows the training and certification to be provided at no cost to the students, staff.

