The Brown County Sheriff wanted to clarify an amendment that will be on the General Election ballot.
"Over the last few weeks I have been contacted by county residents who have had questions about an upcoming concern that will be on the November ballot regarding the office of Sheriff in the state of Kansas," said Sheriff John Merchant. "I hope this information will help inform individuals of what this issue pertains to."
In short, he continued, the Sheriff answers directly to all voters and citizens in their respected counties.
"With this being said, a YES vote preserves the integrity of the office of Sheriff as we are not shielded or restricted by city or county boards or unelected administrators," he said.
The ballot summary for the amendment is as follows:[2]
"This amendment would preserve the right of citizens of each county that elected a county sheriff as of January 11, 2022, to continue electing the county sheriff. The amendment would also provide that a county sheriff only may be involuntarily removed from office pursuant to either a recall election or a writ of quo warranto initiated by the attorney general.
A vote for this proposition would preserve the right of citizens of each county that elected a county sheriff as of January 11, 2022, to continue electing the county sheriff via popular vote. The amendment would also direct that a county sheriff only may be involuntarily removed from office pursuant to either a recall election or a writ of quo warranto initiated by the attorney general.
A vote against this proposition would not make any changes to the constitution and would retain current law concerning the election of a sheriff and the procedures for involuntary removal of a sheriff from office.[8]"
