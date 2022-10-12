190322_hwnews_merchant

Sheriff John Merchant

The Brown County Sheriff wanted to clarify an amendment that will be on the General Election ballot.

"Over the last few weeks I have been contacted by county residents who have had questions about an upcoming concern that will be on the November ballot regarding the office of Sheriff in the state of Kansas," said Sheriff John Merchant. "I hope this information will help inform individuals of what this issue pertains to."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.