The Brown County Sheriff reported a new scam circulating the area and wanted to emphasize how important it is for residents to notify authorities if they feel they are being scammed.
He said a new scam involves unknown persons notifying residents by phone, stating that their credit card is over the limit and the caller is wanting the resident to verify the card name and account number to make sure the charges are legitimate. One resident asked the scammer what the charges were and where the purchases were made and the scammer demanded the information before they could give out the location and dollar amount charged on the card.
When residents are hesitant about giving out the information, the scammer gets upset and tells them that they will be turned in to law enforcement for prosecution for not cooperating. Sheriff Merchant said this is a scam and if someone receives such a call, hang up immediately.
"If you feel you are a victim of a scam, notify your local law enforcement at once," he said. "Remember, never give out personal information over the phone."
Sheriff Merchant also wanted to thank the banking institutions in Brown County for their cooperation with their patrons and law enforcement.
"Recently, I was called by a county resident on a Saturday morning as they felt that they had been scammed out of several thousand dollars," he said. "While speaking with the resident, it was discovered that they had went to a local bank and purchased a money order and overnighted it to an out of state address. We immediately contacted an employee of the bank on that morning and they assisted us in making sure that the resident was able to have their money refunded."
Sheriff Merchant said his office is also working with an out of state law enforcement agency to try and hold the scammers accountable and the Kansas Attorney Generals office has also been notified.
"We are very fortunate to live in a small community where the banking officials are readily available to help out without complaint," he said. "By having the ability to work together quickly and efficiently, this person was able to have their much needed money refunded to them."
