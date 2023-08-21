global warming high temperature city heat wave in summer season concept.

I would like to notify the public that hotter temperatures are coming our way, PLEASE make sure to check and double check your vehicle every time to make sure children or pets are not in the back-seat.

A child is more susceptible to heat than an adult, just because we do not feel the effects of the heat, it doesn't mean our children aren't suffering.

