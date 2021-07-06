Brown County Sheriff John Merchant made a special presentation last week to the Red Hawk Trap Club.
Sheriff Merchant presented Hiawatha Redhawk Trap Club coach, Art Vonderschmidt and Asst. coach Dan Lierz a new Henry .20 gauge single shot shotgun and case on behalf of Henry Firearms.
"Henry has always been a big supporter of law enforcement, youth safety programs and
charitable events and created 'Guns for Great Causes,'" Sherff Merchant said. "Henry CEO Anthony Imperato generously donated this shotgun and case to the Hiawatha Red Hawk
Trap Club to help generate funds for the organization."
Sheriff Merchant said Henry firearms are proudly made in the USA and the slogan "PROUDLY MADE IN AMERICA OR NOT MADE AT ALL" fits this company to a tee.
"On behalf of Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, Coach Art Vonderschmidt and Asst Coach Dan Lierz, we would like to say "THANK YOU" to HENRY FIREARMS for their support of local youth trap clubs and law enforcement throughout the United States!" Sheriff Merchant said.
