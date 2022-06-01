The Brown County Sheriff is advising residents to be aware of a new scam.
Sheriff John Merchant said county residents are being contacted by phone from people
who are representing themselves as vehicle manufacturers offering residents a "Free Trial" of a new vehicle.
"Scammers are telling residents they will deliver a brand new vehicle to their residence for a 30 day "free trial" if the resident will evaluate the vehicle," Sheriff Merchant said. "The catch is, there is a destination fee that has to be paid before delivery. They are requesting bank info to pay for this fee."
Sheriff Merchant said he is advising anyone who receives such a scam to hang up immediately and do not give out any personal or financial information over the phone or internet.
"These scammers are highly trained to scam you out of your hard earned money, so do not engage in conversation with them," he said "If you feel you have been made a victim by any scammers, notify your local law enforcement at once. REMEMBER, IF SOMETHING SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, IT PROBABLY IS A SCAM."
