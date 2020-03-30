The Brown County Sheriff's Office has partnered with two local businesses to deliver care package to the elderly and at-risk in Brown County.
Last week, the Sheriff's Office was offering a delivery service to elderly residents for groceries, medicines and other needed supplies in an effort to help keep them from getting out.
In addition, two local businesses - Weather Tech Renovations and BBBC Properties - had collected items and delivered more than 70 care packages containing items such as toilet paper, hand soap and more.
This week, Sheriff John Merchant said his office was partnering with Weather Tech and BBBC to deliver these care packages to the elderly residents in the county.
These packages contain some personal care and food items and are limited to one per household and supplies on hand.
"We have been asked if we could provide them in the lobby of the Sheriff's office and we will be doing so for those who wish to pick them up, or you can call our dispatch center at (785) 742-7125 to arrange for delivery," Sheriff Merchant said. "I would like to thank everyone for thinking of others during this stressful time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.