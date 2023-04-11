Sheriff

Pictured (from left), Becca Spielman CSE Program Director, Shannon Schuh Rural Project Coordinator, Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, Kathleen Marker CEO.

 Submitted photo

Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant was recognized at the 20th Annual Concealed/Revealed Art Auction on April 1 as a “Community Partner” by the YWCA of Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment.

Sheriff Merchant holds the distinction of being the first Law Enforcement Partner to receive this recognition. The ceremony was held at the Jayhawk Theater in Topeka, Kansas. Sheriff Merchant was presented a plaque and certificate for his commitment to supporting survivors and building a safer community.

