Brown County Sheriff John D. Merchant was recognized at the 20th Annual Concealed/Revealed Art Auction on April 1 as a “Community Partner” by the YWCA of Northeast Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment.
Sheriff Merchant holds the distinction of being the first Law Enforcement Partner to receive this recognition. The ceremony was held at the Jayhawk Theater in Topeka, Kansas. Sheriff Merchant was presented a plaque and certificate for his commitment to supporting survivors and building a safer community.
The information given during the presentation read as follows: "As a former board member of Doves in Atchison, John has been an amazing advocate and asset to our Center for Safety and Empowerment services in Holton as we work to serve survivors in Brown County. Our rural advocates can attest first-hand that he has played an integral part in our increase in referrals and increase in service numbers, and he has greatly assisted in connecting our agency with community supporters. As Brown county's chief law enforcement officer, according to our rural staff, John has gone 'above and beyond' in offering strong protections for survivors of domestic violence and their families. As a certified Human Trafficking Investigator, we appreciate all that John has done to help train and educate our communities. John's multiple certifications, recognitions, and awards illustrate his commitment to providing a safe Brown county to live and raise a family."
