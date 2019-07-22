The Brown County Sheriff's Office has reported several burglaries that have occurred recently in the county.
Sheriff John Merchant said that property owners have reported that guns have been stolen at two separate residences on two separate dates, in the county.
"In speaking with other law enforcement agencies, this is becoming more common, especially in rural areas where people leave the residence to go to work or not always on the property," he said. "We are asking that if anyone has purchased a firearm from an individual or has been asked to 'hang on' to a firearm for someone within the last several months, to bring the firearm to the sheriffs office so we can assess if it has been stolen."
Sheriff Merchant said he wanted to mention that anyone who knowingly possess a stolen firearm and chooses not to comply, can and will be charged with a felony crime.
"We have reason to believe that there are local ties to these crimes and several have been sold locally as we are currently gathering more information daily," he said. "I appreciate the cooperation from the public and the information we have received so far."
Sheriff Merchant provided a partial list of firearms that have been stolen and asked if anyone has any information about them to contact his office at 742-7125:
* WINCHESTER MODEL 42 .410 PUMP
* WINCHESTER MODEL 190 .22
* BROWNING SWEET 16 VENT RIB SHOTGUN
* RUGER M77 25-06
* HENRY LEVER ACTION .17 CALIBER
* RUGER .223 WALNUT STOCK W/SCOPE
* WINCHESTER 30-06 FEATHERWEIGHT
* WINCHESTER 12 GAUGE AUTOMATIC
* LC SMITH 12 GAUGE DOUBLE BARREL
* RUGER SINGLE SIX .22 MAG PISTOL
* WEATHERBY .20 GAUGE OVER AND UNDER
* REMINGTON 700 SPS .308
* REMINGTON 1100 .20 GAUGE
Sheriff Merchant also said that other surrounding law enforcement entities have advised there is a significant increase in burglaries and thefts and his office has been sharing information.
"If anyone has bought other items from an individual or individuals such as tools, chain saws, reloading equipment, etc. please let us know," he said. "We are networking with other agencies and are sharing information in hopes to solve a number of these crimes. We are asking that our county residents do everything possible to protect yourselves against these very unscrupulous thieves. Report any suspicious vehicles or people no matter what the time. Use game cameras or RING doorbell devices to keep your place monitored."
He said that if WIFI is a problem, there are game cameras available that residents can access from home computers.
"Trusted neighbors, family or friends are very valuable as they can keep watch on each others property and notify if suspicious activity is noted," he said. "The public is our eyes and ears, please let us know if you notice things out of place or hear of anything that could be informational."
