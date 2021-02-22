Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported an injury accident that occurred Sunday afternoon on U.S. 75 Highway.
Sheriff Merchant said the report came at 4:45 p.m. of an injury accident on U.S. 75 near the junction of 130th Road.
A semi driven by Brar Inderjit, 38, Manitoba struck a 2002 Ford Focus driven by Megan Arreola, 29, Sugar Lake, MO. A juvenile passenger was transported to the Hiawatha Community hospital by family and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was issued a citations for reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.