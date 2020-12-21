Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported another scam is circulating the area.
Residents are being called on their cell phones and land lines by a caller identifying themselves as someone from the DISCOVER, MASTERCARD, and VISA credit card companies, offering residents 0 percent interest due to COVID relief and refunding any interest paid on your credit cards this last year. One caller ID showed a number from Seattle, Washington. The callers are wanting your credit card numbers as well as your bank account number stating they will direct deposit the refundable interest back into your bank accounts. Several residents have reported that they have had similar calls from an automated call, but they hung up.
"Folks, this will not happen and is definitely a scam. NEVER give out your banking, credit card or personal information over the phone or computer," Sheriff Merchant said. "This is just another way for scammers to take your hard earned money. It is a known fact that most families do have credit cards so this is the tactic they use to keep you talking so they can gain your trust. If you receive such a call and feel you have become a victim of such a scam, notify your local law enforcement agency at once. You should also contact your credit card company by using the number that is printed on the back of your personal credit card as well as you bank. I also advise residents if you do not know the caller, HANG UP IMMEDIATELY Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it is most likely a scam! Please contact me if you have any questions."
