The Brown County Sheriff has had several concerns over scam calls where county residents are being contacted by phone and the caller is stating there is an issue with their Social Security payments and are urged to "PRESS 1" to continue.
When doing so, a male comes on the line stating he is the 'County Attorney' or 'Kevin Hill'
with a foreign sounding accent and that payment needs to be made immediately of legal action will take place.
Sheriff John Merchant said to be advised that the county attorney's office is not involved in
collecting social security overpayments and neither the county attorney's office or the Social Security office will ever contact a resident by phone to demand payment of any kind.
"The number that shows up on the caller ID is a 742 number so people are believing it is a credible call," Sheriff Merchant said. "REMEMBER, you can never trust the number that shows up on your caller ID, this can be manipulated very easily."
If you feel that you have been a victim of a scam caller, please contact you local law enforcement at once.
"Thank you to those who are reporting these scam callers!"
