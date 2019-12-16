Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has reported new scams have been circulating the area.
He said residents have been reporting to law enforcement and their local banks that they have been receiving phone calls by someone who is stating that they are from the "BANK FRAUD CENTER" and telling them that their bank card has been compromised. Callers have asked that residents confirm their bank number by reading it back to the caller.
"THIS IS A SCAM!" he said. "Never give out personal information over the phone or computer. If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, notify your bank at once!"
He said there is also another scam, where he has received reports from county residents that people are representing themselves as lightning rod repairmen from a company called Robbins Lightning Rod.
"Several residents have had these people do work and they have been excessively charged," he said. "I spoke with the Robbins company and they are manufacturers of lightning rods and accessories and DO NOT HAVE INSTALLERS WORKING FOR THEM. Residents have told me that when a bill is presented, it is on a piece of paper. There are no business cards or paperwork guaranteeing the work performed. Please be aware if you are approached for this type of work."
