The Brown County Sheriff reported on several drug-related arrests.
On Oct. 3, at approximately 10 p.m., deputies made contact with a male individual - Justin Horne - at a residence in 304 Parson, Robinson, who possessed an active arrest warrant from Richardson County, Neb.
Another individual, Sara Marano, also had an active warrant was located at that residence. While in the residence, deputies noticed illegal drug paraphernalia in plain view and obtained a search warrant for that address.
After completion of the investigation Justin Horne, 35, Robinson was arrested on local charges of Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Opiates, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Drug Tax Stamp. Richardson County No Bond Warrants consisted of Felony Burglary, Criminal trespass, Misdemeanor Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.
Sara Marano, 33, Las Vegas, Nev., was arrested on local charges of Possession of Opiates, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and No Drug Tax Stamp. Marano was also arrested on Richardson County $25,000 Cash Warrant for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Criminal Trespass and Theft.
Imogene Summerlin, 63, Robinson was arrested on local charges of Possession of Opiates, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana. Approximately 3 pounds of marijuana as well as evidence of Meth, pipes and paraphernalia were located within the residence.
