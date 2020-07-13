The Brown County Sheriff has reported on a new scam centering around FedEx contact.
Sheriff John Merchant said he has had reports from county residents about emails and text messages they have received that appear to be from FedEx. The messages state this is a last reminder to reschedule an item for delivery, stating it will be disposed of, if immediate delivery is not scheduled. There is also a link which connects you to an authentic looking FedEx site, Sheriff Merchant said.
"Please delete these e-mails/texts immediately," Sheriff Merchant said.
The following is what he received from FedEx on this complaint:
FedEx: "I understand you have a question about an email you received. Please note that FedEx does not send unsolicited emails to customers: Legitimate emails would be generated by TrackingUpdates@fedex.com or notifications@fedex.com. They would include valid tracking numbers that can be tracked on FedEx® Tracking."
Sheriff Merchant reminds residents to please not reply to unsolicited e-mails or text messages as this is how scammers obtain personal information. Anyone who feels they have been a victim of a scam is encouraged to contact local law enforcement and to reminder not to give out personal or financial information over the phone or computer and email.
