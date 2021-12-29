Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported on a new scam circulating the area.
He said citizens have been reporting they have been receiving phone calls from someone representing themselves as information centers for COVID compliance. Callers are informing individuals they are taking a survey to see if they have been vaccinated, what vaccination taken, when taken, side effects and concerns or comments etc. Caller ID shows UNAVAILABLE or SCAM.
He said that when asked if people have concerns or comments, one person stated they engaged in a lengthy conversation with the scammers.
“We are informing people if they receive such a call, to hang up immediately. These callers are not credible. No reputable agency will be contacting you regarding your COVID immunization or concerns,” he said. “Once again, we are advising that you immediately hang up if you receive a call such as this. If you feel you have been made a victim of a scam, contact your local law enforcement at once.”
