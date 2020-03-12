The Brown County Sheriff reported on a recent drug arrest and a stolen vehicle recovery and arrest.
On Tuesday, based on a routine traffic stop by a Brown County deputy, Kelly Simpson, 44, of Falls City, Neb., was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Traffic Contraband in to a Correctional Facility, Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance. Sac and Fox PD assisted.
On Monday, Sheriff Merchant said a Brown County deputy was on routine patrol when he noticed a vehicle matching the description of a car reported stolen out of Topeka. After running the license plate, it was verified it was the stolen vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated and Amanda Molt, 44, Topeka was arrested on charges of Felony Possession of Stolen Property, No Proof Insurance and Operate a Vehicle Without Valid License. Horton PD Assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.