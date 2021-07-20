The Brown County Sheriff's Office reported on several recent arrests, including those resulting from a search warrant in Fairview on July 18.
Based on an investigation, the Brown County Sheriff's Narcotics unit executed a search warrant at 114 W. Front St., in Fairview.
Roger Teske, 57, and Jane Teske, 65, both of Fairview were arrested on charges of Possession of Meth, Possession of Opiates,Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana. Also arrested at the residence was Tammy Snethen, 45, White Cloud on charges of Possession of Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The case is still under investigation by the Brown County Sheriffs office and other arrests and charges could be pending. Sac and Fox PD assisted in the case.
In other sheriff's reports:
* On July 17, deputies assisted Hiawatha PD on a domestic battery incident.
* On July 18, deputies arrested Ronald Brook, 52, Fairview on a Brown County $500 cash Failure to Appear Warrant. Brook was also additionally charged with Possession of Meth and Drug Paraphernalia.
* On July 18, a Brown County deputy arrested Mahaley Jo Simmon, 19, Horton on charges of DUI, Transport Open Container, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
* On July 19, Kari Holvec, inmate at the Brown County jail was additionally charged with Possession of Stimulant and Traffic Contraband into a Correctional Facility.
* On July 19, deputies assisted Sabetha PD on a Domestic Dispute at 4:15 a.m.
* On July 19, deputies assisted Kickapoo PD with a Domestic Dispute on the Kickapoo reservation at 6:20 a.m.
