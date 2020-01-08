Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that a pickup was stolen in the early morning hours of Wednesday from a location in Everest.
Sheriff Merchant reported that a 2017 Ford F150 pickup, described as light coffee-colored, crew cab, 4x4 with black tubed running boards and tinted windows, was stolen. It had a Wisconsin license plate 714 WUN.
Sheriff Merchant said this vehicle, as well as a small light colored passenger car was seen leaving Everest eastbound at approximately 3:20 a.m.
If anyone has information about this crime, please contact the Brown County Sheriffs office at (785) 742-7125.
