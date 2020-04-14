Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is reporting a new scam concern.
He said on Monday, a county resident reported a social security concern. The resident was legitimately notified by a letter from the Social Security office thanking him for creating an online account with the Social Security Administration.
The person did not have a computer or have access to a computer so someone illegally tried to obtain control over his Social Security payments. The account was reinstated back to the rightful intended person after a complaint was lodged with Social Security by the victim. This information will be forwarded to the Kansas Attorney General for investigation by his office.
'I would like to thank this individual for contacting me so we can try to hold these scammers accountable," Sheriff Merchant said. "In this instance, the individual knew something wasn't right and notified us so it could be investigated. Please let your local law enforcement know of any concerns such as this you may have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.