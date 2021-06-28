The Brown County Sheriff reported several roads were closed in the county after flooding Thursday, June 24.
"Tube and bridges in numerous areas of the county will need attention," he said, noting that several of the gravel roads washed out.
He did not report any accidents or injuries due to the extensive rain, however said several individuals in a camper near one of the creeks chose to ride out the storm and reported water within an inch of the floor of the camper.
