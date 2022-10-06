The Brown County Sheriff has reported several theft incidents in the county.
On Tuesday, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of 240th and Nighthawk Road to take a theft report.
Sheriff Merchant said farmers were combining crops and were working in an area north of the field, where their personal vehicles were not in their immediate view - near the roadway. Sheriff Merchant said all three vehicles had items stolen - including firearms, tools, cash totaling nearly $7,000.
An older, light colored Jeep Liberty type vehicle was reported in the area at the approximate time of the crime which is suspected to be between 2-3 p.m.
"Surrounding counties have reported similar incidents as well as home invasions during daylight hours recently," he said. "It saddens me a great deal that these types of crimes occur on private property during daylight hours. It seems as though these criminals have very little fear of legal consequences as many are repeat offenders. These are crimes of opportunity and we are asking everyone to take the necessary precautions to secure your home and property. While in the fields, make sure to take your keys, lock your doors etc if you are going to be out of sight of your vehicles or equipment."
Sheriff Merchant said ATV's and UTV's are highly sought after by these thieves so please take the keys. He recommended homeowners do the same as criminal activity is on an upward trend.
"Deputies have been in contact with farmers and patrols have been active throughout the county," Sheriff Merchant continued. "The public is our greatest asset, if you see something out of place, please do not hesitate to call the Sheriff's office to report. If you feel it is important, it is important to us. We have made many cases by the public calling in a suspicious vehicle, so please continue to do so."
