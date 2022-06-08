The Brown County Sheriff’s Department held a special gathering on Saturday, setting up a variety of safety demonstrations outside of their office for local families.
The event ran from before 11 in the morning until 1 o’clock in the afternoon, and Sheriff John Merchant was joined by his staff and representatives of the Hiawatha Police Department and Amberwell Hiawatha.
Sheriff Merchant grilled up hot dogs, while deputies visited with visiting families. The group had a bike station, where they handed out bicycle helmets and let children pedal through an obstacle course in front of the station, as well as a table where parents could get a free child identification kit, complete with fingerprints, emergency phone and contact numbers, a dental chart, spot for a recent photograph and identifying characteristics. Amberwell employees offered car seat checks, as well.
Sheriff Merchant said the event was well-attended, with around 150 people passing through.
“Parents were very appreciative of the ident-a-kid ID fingerprint cards that we had,” he said.
Merchant went on to talk about the bicycle helmets and course, as well as thanking the Amberwell nurses and Hiawatha PD members on hand.
“We are looking forward to expanding the ident-a-kid program throughout the year so parents can have vital information available should it ever be needed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.