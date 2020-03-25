The Brown County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the community to help keep high-risk patients safe during the COVID-19 emergency.
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant has announced his deputies will offer a delivery service of necessary items to elderly, those with a disability or is in a high-risk category to contract the coronavirus.
"I just felt we needed to make sure we have steps in place to take care of those who aren't able to take care of themselves," Sheriff Merchant said.
Deputies will deliver medicine or groceries. All they need is your name, birthday and an address for where your items need to be picked up from.
Sheriff Merchant said the items have to be retrieved from Brown County businesses and be delivered within Brown County.
"I am asking that you only use this program if you truly have a need as our resources could be limited," he said. "A big thank you to everyone who has been selflessly helping others, by working together we will get through this. Please call if you have any questions."
Call (785) 742-7125 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.